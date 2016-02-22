Agata Kuczminska

Action Icons - Early Bird Discount

Agata Kuczminska
Agata Kuczminska
  • Save
Action Icons - Early Bird Discount creativemarket clipart tinyart icon design doodle icons hand drawn
Download color palette

Action Icons Set just launched! And for the first 8 days it's available at 40% Early Bird Discount. 91 icons that will help you spark up any call to action, in a fun, hand drawn style.

Check out more at:
http://bit.ly/ActionIcons
or http://goodstuffnononsense.com

View all tags
Posted on Feb 22, 2016
Agata Kuczminska
Agata Kuczminska
Illustration Artist & Icon Designer

More by Agata Kuczminska

View profile
    • Like