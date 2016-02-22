Artsigns

Easter Party Flyer

Easter Party Flyer field event egg easter design concert clouds celebration bunny bright bash advertisement
Files are structured in folders for easy editing. Change text, edit colors, move items, turn/off layers creating tons off different looks. All text styles are included. The above images used all included in the download.

Contents: – 1 labeled .psd file – 1 help .txt file

The PSD files is setup at 14,8 cm width x 21 cm height (A5, 1819×2551px), with 0,3 cm bleeds at each border.

Print ready: PSD layered, CMYK, 300 DPI.

In the “help .txt file” you will get the download links for the fonts used in the design.

Fonts used in the design are:

Bebas Neue (regular font) http://www.dafont.com/bebas-neue.font

Motion picture (title font) http://www.dafont.com/search.php?q=motion+picture

(Fonts can be replaced with any other fonts.)

