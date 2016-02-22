CanvasFlip

Having some fun with the "Team Page" on new CanvasFlip UI

team page canvasflip revamp usability analysis user analysis user testing prototyping
This is how the Product Managers would manage their team on the CanvasFlip account.

View all the prototypes created by your team members. Keep updating the team as and when required.

You can easily preview their projects and leave your comments on them!

Stay tuned for more updates on the upcoming UI of CanvasFlip. Press L to show us love!

