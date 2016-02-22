Having some fun with the "Team Page" on new CanvasFlip UI

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This is how the Product Managers would manage their team on the CanvasFlip account.
View all the prototypes created by your team members. Keep updating the team as and when required.
You can easily preview their projects and leave your comments on them!
Stay tuned for more updates on the upcoming UI of CanvasFlip. Press L to show us love!
CanvasFlip is an intuitive prototyping and powerful user research platform.
Checkout www.CanvasFlip.com
Download, our Android app http://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.escort.canvasflip.canvasapp
or, iPhone App https://itunes.apple.com/cv/app/canvasflip/id1071777540?mt=8