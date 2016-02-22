Cyn Lagos

1950's Cookout Invite

1950's Cookout Invite poster vintage classic mexican bbq cookout 1950
This weekend's Vagabond cookout made me feel just a little closer to summer. I made this poster for the event's promo invites inspired by their 1950's themed branding.

Posted on Feb 22, 2016
