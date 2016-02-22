Prathmesh Wadekar

Small Installation 06 (Neon version)

Small Installation 06 (Neon version) installation grid isometric simplified illustration minimal
6th Piece from Project 'Installations'.

Rebound of
Small Installation 05
Posted on Feb 22, 2016
