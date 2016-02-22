Jude Dias

You saw Perfection in Me

You saw Perfection in Me christian design lettering typography type hand lettering
No matter who you are or where you come from, you are perfect just the way you are. It is your imperfections that make you perfect. Embrace it!

Posted on Feb 22, 2016
