Adam T. Rodriguez

Ol'Bill

Adam T. Rodriguez
Adam T. Rodriguez
Hire Me
  • Save
Ol'Bill illustration merica washington one bill green dollar
Download color palette

A little illustration I did for an animation. Been having a ton of fun with this project.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 22, 2016
Adam T. Rodriguez
Adam T. Rodriguez
Product designer in Austin, TX
Hire Me

More by Adam T. Rodriguez

View profile
    • Like