Daily UI day 15, on/off switch

Daily UI day 15, on/off switch design illustration ui sketch 100 dailyui
Went for an all nighter tonight!
Redesigned my portfolio website a bit, edited some new copy etc etc..
forsmarker.com

School time soon!! yey! Happy Monday!!

Posted on Feb 22, 2016
