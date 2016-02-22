Marko Jotic

Portfolio site

Marko Jotic
Marko Jotic
Hire Me
  • Save
Portfolio site typography branding ux ui layout simple minimal minimalism design portfolio
Download color palette

Hello, it’s me again. Take a guess... Yep, it’s portfolio again!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 22, 2016
Marko Jotic
Marko Jotic
Hi, I’m Marko — designer & entrepreneur based in Europe.
Hire Me

More by Marko Jotic

View profile
    • Like