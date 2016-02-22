AnnaSalixArt | Pykodelbi

Blacksmith Inking process

AnnaSalixArt | Pykodelbi
AnnaSalixArt | Pykodelbi
  • Save
Blacksmith Inking process video process inking concept art black smith oscolcov nikita pykodelbi anna ivanova untold legacy building
Download color palette

Inking process: Blacksmith house / Video*44
https://youtu.be/zIp-VbvCD5M

AnnaSalixArt | Pykodelbi
AnnaSalixArt | Pykodelbi

More by AnnaSalixArt | Pykodelbi

View profile
    • Like