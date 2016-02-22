Min Peng

Emojis

Emojis illustration chinese food pineapple bun emoji
Ok, I swear this is going to be the last shot of emoji for a long time. This is a set of 12 pineapple bun emojis I made for a friend's app.

Posted on Feb 22, 2016
