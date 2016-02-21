Myles Mendoza

Artisan Bazaar Logo

Myles Mendoza
Myles Mendoza
Hire Me
  • Save
Artisan Bazaar Logo java roots vine mountains landscape tree graphic badge logo coffee
Download color palette

New project recently wrapped up. Had a blast working on this guy, coffee projects are so much fun!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 21, 2016
Myles Mendoza
Myles Mendoza
Professional coffee drinker. Designer. Jedi.
Hire Me

More by Myles Mendoza

View profile
    • Like