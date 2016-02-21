Thiago Sciotta

Discount ticket APP

Thiago Sciotta
Thiago Sciotta
  • Save
Discount ticket APP discount app ticket
Download color palette

My last job and not fully completed yet. It's an APP to get health terapies with a little discount in registred clinics.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 21, 2016
Thiago Sciotta
Thiago Sciotta

More by Thiago Sciotta

View profile
    • Like