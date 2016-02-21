Edelweiss Cardenas

A Drawing A Day - Day 159

A Drawing A Day - Day 159 illustration cat fangs flowing lines cat portrait ink gouache watercolor drawing
An essentially faithful portrait of Ely after feeding time. :)
Check out more work here! www.edelweisscardenas.com/adrawingaday

