Independence Palace

Independence Palace design icons brand logo
Vietnam Project 01
Independence Palace, also known as Reunification Palace, built on the site of the former Norodom Palace, is a landmark in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam...
Thanks for watching my work .Hope you like.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/34264205/Viet-Nam-Project

Posted on Feb 21, 2016
