Skifest Logo (Ronald McDonald House)

Skifest Logo (Ronald McDonald House) event charity simple illustration logo design branding
Designed this logo for the Ottawa Ronald McDonald House's charity event - Skifest. (Produced at Banfield)

Posted on Feb 21, 2016
