090 Equalizer
Day 090! of Paul Flavius Nechita dailyui challenge, only 10 MORE!! I think one of the biggest things this challenge has helped me with is managing my time for personal projects, I'm definitely going to keep the time in my evenings once I'm done.

Rebound of
Day 090 - Equalizer
By Paul Flavius Nechita
Posted on Feb 21, 2016
