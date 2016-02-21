Feng Studio

Nezha－the earliest Chinese punk

Nezha－the earliest Chinese punk fairy tale chinese cute red guitar punk gif
Nezha is a boy in Chinese fairy tale. In the story he kill a dragon, then in order to save his family,he kill himself. So i think maybe he is the earliest punk in China.

Posted on Feb 21, 2016
