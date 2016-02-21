Susana Gonzalez S

Breaking Bad Icons

Susana Gonzalez S
Susana Gonzalez S
  • Save
Breaking Bad Icons diamond bus cactus illustration design motion gif tv breaking icons animation
Download color palette

Some animations of the Breaking Bad icons I made some time ago

View all tags
Posted on Feb 21, 2016
Susana Gonzalez S
Susana Gonzalez S

More by Susana Gonzalez S

View profile
    • Like