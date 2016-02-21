Felipe Martins

Logo Concept #1 (Académie Internationale de Cuisine)

Logo Concept #1 (Académie Internationale de Cuisine) job contest concet 99designs
Logo I've made for a job in 99Designs. I'm just starting there.

Posted on Feb 21, 2016
