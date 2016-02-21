Cayla Egan

Richie Finestra

Richie Finestra characterillustration hbo richiefinestra vinyl
In an effort to do more illustrating I'll be doing one character from the show Vinyl per week. Stay tuned.

*Update: yeah yeah, I didn't keep up with this project. Maybe next season.

Posted on Feb 21, 2016
Art Director & Designer in Baltimore, MD.
