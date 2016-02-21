Joe Chisenall

Pensacola ADDY Awards

Joe Chisenall
Joe Chisenall
  • Save
Pensacola ADDY Awards splash paint marsala pantone type invite awards addy
Download color palette

I had the pleasure of making the invite and slides for this years local ADDY awards. This years theme was the 2015 Pantone color of the year, Marsala. Always a great time being around that many talented creatives.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 21, 2016
Joe Chisenall
Joe Chisenall

More by Joe Chisenall

View profile
    • Like