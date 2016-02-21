Lady Gaga 'Monster Ball' Vintage Tour Poster

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Lady Gaga 'Monster Ball' World Tour poster. Part of my new collection, The World Tour Series. Prints available: https://www.etsy.com/shop/PopIconShop
The World Tour Series features iconic concert tours stylized as vintage travel posters. Each poster was designed to be unique in its own individual style, incorporating themes and visual elements from the respective tour design, yet work together as a collection. This has been a long-time passion project, celebrating my love for pop iconography and vintage/retro design.