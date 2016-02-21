dustinfriesen

Kid Free Date

Kid Free Date certificate date children valentine rubber stamp miracle
Made this for my wife this past V-Day. I've been wanting to see how well a big rubber stamp would do for something of this size, so I took the opportunity & stamped this on a thick cotton stock. Now I can just keep making these whenever I can get her away from our toddlers.

Posted on Feb 21, 2016
