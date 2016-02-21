Scott Tsuchiyama

Hops Mon

Scott Tsuchiyama
Scott Tsuchiyama
  • Save
Hops Mon hops beer japan crest kamon mon illustration
Download color palette

Mon are Japan's version of family crests, and I've been fascinated with them since trying to identify my own family's mon a little while back.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mon_(emblem)

I tried my hand at designing one following some of the common conventions of mon, and because I love beer this one features a stylized hop.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 21, 2016
Scott Tsuchiyama
Scott Tsuchiyama

More by Scott Tsuchiyama

View profile
    • Like