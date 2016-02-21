Chrystofer Von Schoettler

Cartoon Vampire

Cartoon Vampire secondary-colors vampire cartoon geometric vector
Vector illustration for my personal portfolio. The concept here was to make a character using secondary colors palette.

See, The Cartoon Vampire:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/18756181/The-Cartoon-Vampire

Posted on Feb 21, 2016
