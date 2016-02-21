Eric Thomas

Legiskators Roller Derby Team

Eric Thomas
Eric Thomas
Hire Me
  • Save
Legiskators Roller Derby Team vector logo tallahassee derby roller skate badge star skull
Download color palette

My spin on the Tallahassee Rollergirls madness today. Shoutout to @Jacob Waites @Steve Leacock @Brannon Solomon

View all tags
Posted on Feb 21, 2016
Eric Thomas
Eric Thomas
Brand + Digital + Creative Director at UnderStory
Hire Me

More by Eric Thomas

View profile
    • Like