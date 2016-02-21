Chrystofer Von Schoettler

Overlay Bird

Overlay Bird design overlay shape bird geometric vector
Illustration for the Overlay Design Corporation website, the basic idea here was represent animals and other elements of nature with geometric shapes.

See, Overlay Design Corporation graphics:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/18755575/Overlay-Design-Corporation-graphics

Posted on Feb 21, 2016
