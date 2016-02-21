Ben Gregoire

Isometric Lighting - Mark.II

More testing on Andrew Price's "Pro-Lighting Studio" plug-in. I added a few more elements and ran a finer render.
Isoroom2 still
Rebound of
Isometric Lighting
