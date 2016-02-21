Rolf Jensen

Big Hero 6 Character Swap

Rolf Jensen
Rolf Jensen
  • Save
Big Hero 6 Character Swap disney design web bighero6 interactive
Download color palette

Design & art direction that I did for Disney's Big Hero 6. Set in a fictional futuristic hybrid metropolis.

Mock up
Rebound of
Big Hero 6
By Rolf Jensen
View all tags
Posted on Feb 21, 2016
Rolf Jensen
Rolf Jensen
Creative Director & Designer. New York City🗽

More by Rolf Jensen

View profile
    • Like