Jonathan Brazeau

Drawn Icons

Jonathan Brazeau
Jonathan Brazeau
  • Save
Drawn Icons light bulb cloud alert mail person hat book icon gray
Download color palette

just some icons i made for a side project, the whole aesthetic was kind of 'sketchy'. I left some overlaps and stray lines in an attempt to look drawn. these are all svgs and can be any size.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 21, 2016
Jonathan Brazeau
Jonathan Brazeau

More by Jonathan Brazeau

View profile
    • Like