Stephen W. Piercey

Sausage Fest 2016

Stephen W. Piercey
Stephen W. Piercey
Hire Me
  • Save
Sausage Fest 2016 booze badge logo texture grunge woods camping partying drinking guys weekend sausage fest
Download color palette

Little concept for a guys weekend tee. Annual Sausage Fest out on the lake. Booze. Food. Gambling. Fire.

Stephen W. Piercey
Stephen W. Piercey
Illustrator, designer and motion graphics explorer.
Hire Me

More by Stephen W. Piercey

View profile
    • Like