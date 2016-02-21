Starbucks x Spotify

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
In partnership with our friends at Spotify, we’ve created a way for our customers to see what’s playing in store, save songs they’ve heard to their own playlist in Spotify, and love their favorite songs to influence the music that’s played in Starbucks.
Big shoutout to @Glenn Newcomer, Todd Bennings, Chase Bratton, and the Spotify Design team!