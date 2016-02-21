Alexandra Hawkhead

MinuteDock tee 🤘

Alexandra Hawkhead
Alexandra Hawkhead
  • Save
MinuteDock tee 🤘 branding illustration icons tshirt tee
Download color palette

Designed up some tees to wear to Xerocon London. We're rather fond of them

View all tags
Posted on Feb 21, 2016
Alexandra Hawkhead
Alexandra Hawkhead

More by Alexandra Hawkhead

View profile
    • Like