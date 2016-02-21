Megan Burke Harris

005 // App Icon

Megan Burke Harris
Megan Burke Harris
  • Save
005 // App Icon app icon app icon ux ui 005 dailyui daily
Download color palette

Little icon for a parking app idea.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 21, 2016
Megan Burke Harris
Megan Burke Harris

More by Megan Burke Harris

View profile
    • Like