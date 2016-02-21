Albel Derais

Daily UI #4 - Calculator

Daily UI #4 - Calculator daily ui calculator number calculator ux 001 ui
Day 004 - Calculator

My concept for this challenge is make a simple and fun calculator. Let me know what you guys think!

#dailyui

Posted on Feb 21, 2016
