Guido Rosso

Rotor Tuning

Guido Rosso
Guido Rosso
  • Save
Rotor Tuning widgets widget minimalist subtle flat radial chart rotor radial charts chart
Download color palette

Rotor Tuning widget for the dashboard of a helicopter diagnostics project I worked on.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 21, 2016
Guido Rosso
Guido Rosso
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Guido Rosso

View profile
    • Like