Christopher Wilson

Cardinal 2 (Work In Progress)

Christopher Wilson
Christopher Wilson
Hire Me
  • Save
Cardinal 2 (Work In Progress) color shapes flag logo cardinal bird ratio
Download color palette

Figured out the head! Ratio is still 5:6 and colors are limited to three colors. Now to do the body and start on some flags.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 21, 2016
Christopher Wilson
Christopher Wilson
Hello there! And Welcome...
Hire Me

More by Christopher Wilson

View profile
    • Like