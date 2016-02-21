Leah Chew

Double Exposure Animation

Double Exposure Animation
This is a double exposure animation I did for Enliven, a full-service program in Nevada that helps young people detect and recover from early psychosis. The goal was to illustrate the isolation and chaos one feels when experiencing symptoms of psychosis.

http://www.enlivenup.org/
(web design by Jenna Hubert)

Posted on Feb 21, 2016
Creative Director | Designer | Illustrator | Ice Cream Eater
