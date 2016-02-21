Emilio José Bernard

Stadsodling Malmö

Stadsodling Malmö flat logotype icon sweden malmö land bridge farming farm minimal logo
Logo options for an urban farming organization in Malmö, Sweden. This is a special project for me personally, as I've been patiently waiting to get involved with the org for some time.

Posted on Feb 21, 2016
