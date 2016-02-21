Antiques App Animation

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello Everyone!
I've been working on this animation for some period of time. Lately I fell in love with calm colours which perfectly suit for this type of app.
The main focus here is on the content.
I even didn't want to add any price tags on the home page. After all if you're looking for some old antique piece - price is a second thing to worry bout.
Hope you will like it.
Press L btn please!