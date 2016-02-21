Jeff Finley

Starseed Supply Co. Logo

Starseed Supply Co. Logo astral space metaphysical new age spiritual extra terrestrial aliens occult esoteric cosmic starseed logo
Custom logo for my new venture. I'm thinking of making a font out of the letterforms here, would anyone buy it?

Btw http://starseedsupply.co

