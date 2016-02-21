Ron Cortez

Shovel Knight - Walk Cycle

Shovel Knight - Walk Cycle arcade console wii u nintendo knight blue shovel 8bit video games walk cycle yacht club shovel knight
Designed a walk cycle after one of my favorite Modern, Retro Games! Shovel Knight!

