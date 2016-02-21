Joe Turner

Fire and Security Logo

Joe Turner
Joe Turner
  • Save
Fire and Security Logo illustrator design u aqua green blue logo security and fire
Download color palette

Logo design for a project at work, the feedback is much appreciated. I need help with designing this logo with a CCTV style image within it.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 21, 2016
Joe Turner
Joe Turner

More by Joe Turner

View profile
    • Like