Sinators skate roller legiskators derby tallahassee badge brand logo vector
Badge submission for a Local Roller Derby Team!! Throwin down with the local design crew @Jacob Waites @Eric Thomas @Steve Leacock

Managed to do this in the past few hours, with a baby! #PARENTINGSKILLS

Posted on Feb 21, 2016
