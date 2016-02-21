Lars Winter

Kastell

Lars Winter
Lars Winter
  • Save
Kastell glyphs letters font display typography typeface type
Download color palette

Finally chosen my first shot. A typeface based on the logotype of a Faber-Castell pencil case produced in the 1960s.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 21, 2016
Lars Winter
Lars Winter

More by Lars Winter

View profile
    • Like