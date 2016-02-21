Chantal Jandard

Copy Cat Project: Anna Hurley

Copy Cat Project: Anna Hurley fish cute cat
30 Days of Copycat: Copying the styles of talented illustrators to learn new techniques and find new perspectives.

This one based on the style of @Anna Hurley. I didn't quite capture the energy in her work, but I'm happy how this one turned out.

See other cats from the project here: http://ctrl-c-cat.tumblr.com/

Posted on Feb 21, 2016
