Nicholas Teters

Arma Centrum Website

Nicholas Teters
Nicholas Teters
  • Save
Arma Centrum Website website web design design web
Download color palette

Arma Centrum approached me with the task to redesign their website. They wanted something that was more up-to-date and user friendly. Luckily their owner is design savvy and had most of the design done already. With a few tweaks and the magic of code on the Shopify platform their new site was born.

View Site on:
Behance
Web

View all tags
Posted on Feb 21, 2016
Nicholas Teters
Nicholas Teters

More by Nicholas Teters

View profile
    • Like