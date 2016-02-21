Arma Centrum Website

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Arma Centrum approached me with the task to redesign their website. They wanted something that was more up-to-date and user friendly. Luckily their owner is design savvy and had most of the design done already. With a few tweaks and the magic of code on the Shopify platform their new site was born.
