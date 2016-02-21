Cassie Slack

Ninny Me Lettering

A little something I did up for my aunt's side project. She knits awesome creatures and will be opening up a shop to sell patterns and knit toys!

Coming soon!
http://ninnyme.com/
https://www.instagram.com/ninnyme/

Posted on Feb 21, 2016
