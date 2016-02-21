luke.

Portfolio Page Re-design

I am finally starting to look over and update my personal portfolio website. It hasn't changed too much over the past couple of years so I felt it was time for a refresh whilst wanting to keep it pretty simple. I will also be trying to add new projects and content as soon as I can.

This is the general layout for each of the portfolio pages.

See my site live at http://www.lukegoodsell.co.uk

